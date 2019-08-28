Dodgers face off against the Padres in division matchup

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-47, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (61-70, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (8-8, 4.13 ERA) Padres: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals San Diego and Los Angeles will play on Wednesday.

The Padres are 25-28 against the rest of their division. San Diego is hitting a collective batting average of .243 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with an average of .317.

The Dodgers are 37-19 in division matchups. Los Angeles has hit 231 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with 42, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats. The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-0. Walker Buehler recorded his 11th victory and A.J. Pollock went 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Cal Quantrill registered his fifth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 51 extra base hits and is batting .228. Luis Urias is 6-for-32 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 42 home runs home runs and is slugging .647. Corey Seager has 11 hits and is batting .314 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .200 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Dylan Floro: (intercostal), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Kristopher Negron: (neck), David Freese: (hamstring).