Mundell’s homer leads Albuquerque to 10-6 win over Las Vegas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Brian Mundell hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 10-6 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday.

The home run by Mundell capped a four-run inning and gave the Isotopes an 8-5 lead after Elliot Soto scored when a runner was thrown out earlier in the inning.

The Isotopes extended their lead in the eighth when Pat Valaika hit a two-run double.

Matt Pierpont (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Trey McNutt (4-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Alfonso Rivas doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Aviators. Jorge Mateo homered and singled, driving home two runs.