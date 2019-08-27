Wilmington beats Lynchburg 6-5

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Brewer Hicklen and Dennicher Carrasco scored on an error in the third inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 6-5 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday.

The play, part of a four-run inning, gave the Blue Rocks a 3-1 lead before MJ Melendez hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

After the teams traded runs in the fifth, the Hillcats cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Gavin Collins hit a three-run home run.

Melendez homered, doubled and singled, driving home three runs for Wilmington.

Wilmington left-hander Rito Lugo (4-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cody Morris (2-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over three innings.

Steven Kwan tripled and doubled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Hillcats.

Wilmington improved to 11-4 against Lynchburg this season.