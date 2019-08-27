Pena, Profar lead Frisco to 5-2 win over Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Juremi Profar hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, and Richelson Pena threw five scoreless innings as the Frisco RoughRiders topped the Springfield Cardinals 5-2 on Tuesday.

The double by Profar scored Leody Taveras and Ryan Dorow to give the RoughRiders a 4-1 lead.

The RoughRiders tacked on another run in the eighth when Brendon Davis hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Charles Leblanc.

Pena (1-4) allowed three hits while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.

Angel Rondon (6-5) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

Tyler O'Neill homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Cardinals.