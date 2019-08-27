Soto, Del Rio lead Johnson City to 9-4 win over Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Diomedes Del Rio had three hits and scored two runs, and Hector Soto pitched five scoreless innings as the Johnson City Cardinals defeated the Kingsport Mets 9-4 on Tuesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Cardinals and a four-game winning streak for the Mets.

Soto (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing two hits.

Johnson City took the lead in the first when Liam Sabino hit an RBI double and then scored with Jhon Torres on an error.

Trailing 7-3, the Mets cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Anthony Dirocie scored on an error.

Cesar Loaiza (1-4) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and five hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out two and walked three.