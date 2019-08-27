Busby hits two homers as Bradenton tops Palm Beach 9-0

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Dylan Busby hit a pair of homers, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 9-0 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday.

Mason Martin and Lolo Sanchez also homered for the Marauders.

Busby hit a three-run shot in the first inning off Kyle Leahy and then hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Patrick Dayton.

Conner Loeprich (2-1) got the win with six innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Palm Beach starter Leahy (1-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Cardinals were held scoreless for the 19th time this season, while the Marauders' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.