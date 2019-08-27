Pasquantino leads Burlington to 10-4 win over Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Vinnie Pasquantino hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Burlington Royals defeated the Bluefield Blue Jays 10-4 on Tuesday.

Pasquantino hit a two-run shot in the third inning off Sam Ryan and then hit a solo homer in the ninth off Yunior Hinojosa.

Heribert Garcia (2-1) got the win in relief while Aldo Ovando (1-5) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Davis Schneider doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Blue Jays.