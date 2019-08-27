Struggling Angels look to break 5-game slide against Rangers

Texas Rangers (64-68, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (63-70, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (11-7, 3.17 ERA) Angels: Andrew Heaney (3-3, 4.31 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Angels are 26-36 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .328 is eighth in the league. Mike Trout leads the lineup with an OBP of .426.

The Rangers have gone 29-33 against division opponents. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .317, led by Shin-Soo Choo with a mark of .371.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 42 home runs and is slugging .650. Brian Goodwin is 7-for-25 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Danny Santana leads the Rangers with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .558. Willie Calhoun is 12-for-38 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .258 batting average, 5.84 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Keynan Middleton: (elbow), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Justin Anderson: (lat), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Adrian Sampson: (back), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).