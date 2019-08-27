Hunter, Adams lift Inland Empire over Rancho Cuca. 5-2

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Torii Hunter doubled and singled three times, also stealing three bases as the Inland Empire 66ers topped the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 5-2 on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the 66ers and a three-game winning streak for the Quakes.

Jordyn Adams tripled and singled for Inland Empire.

Inland Empire took the lead in the first when it put up three runs, including a single by Hunter that scored Spencer Griffin.

After the teams traded runs, the Quakes cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jacob Amaya hit an RBI single, bringing home Tre Todd.

The 66ers tacked on another run in the fifth when Devin Davis hit an RBI double, driving in Hunter.

Travis Herrin (4-6) got the win in relief while Rancho Cuca. starter Austin Hamilton (6-4) took the loss in the California League game.

Starling Heredia doubled and singled twice for the Quakes.

Despite the loss, Rancho Cuca. is 19-7 against Inland Empire this season.