Lao hits grand slam, leads Ogden over Rocky Mountain

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Sauryn Lao hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to an 11-5 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Monday.

The grand slam by Lao scored Jon Littell, Jimmy Titus, and Zac Ching to give the Raptors a 6-5 lead.

Jacob Cantleberry (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Brady Schanuel (5-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Carlos Rodriguez homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Vibes. Ernesto Martinez homered and singled, scoring two runs.