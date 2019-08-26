Gregorio’s homer leads Bowling Green to 7-2 win over South Bend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Osmy Gregorio hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 7-2 win over the South Bend Cubs in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The home run by Gregorio scored Ford Proctor to give the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead.

The Hot Rods later added a run in the fifth and four in the sixth. In the fifth, Proctor scored on an error, while Roberto Alvarez hit a two-run single in the sixth.

Nicholas Padilla (7-2) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while South Bend starter Faustino Carrera (8-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Fidel Mejia doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Cubs.

The Hot Rods swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-3.