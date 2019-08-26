Syracuse beats Lehigh Valley 3-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Rymer Liriano scored when a runner was thrown out in the second inning, leading the Syracuse Mets to a 3-1 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Monday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the Mets a 2-1 lead after Colton Plaia hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Mets tacked on another run in the fifth when Danny Espinosa hit a solo home run.

Brooks Pounders (3-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Lehigh Valley starter Dan Straily (4-4) took the loss in the International League game.