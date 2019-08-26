Hernandez, Martin carry Omaha to 5-0 win over Nashville

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Rudy Martin homered and had two hits, and Arnaldo Hernandez allowed just one hit over eight innings as the Omaha Storm Chasers topped the Nashville Sounds 5-0 on Monday.

Hernandez (4-8) struck out four and walked one to get the win.

In the bottom of the first, Omaha grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Martin. The Storm Chasers then added three runs in the third and a run in the fourth. In the third, Erick Mejia and Jorge Bonifacio both drove in a run, while Adam Moore hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Pedro Payano (2-3) went four innings, allowing five runs and four hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked four.

The Sounds were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Storm Chasers' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

Omaha improved to 9-4 against Nashville this season.