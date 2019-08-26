McBroom’s home run leads Scranton/WB over Pawtucket in 10 innings

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Ryan McBroom hit a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 7-4 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Monday.

The home run by McBroom scored Breyvic Valera and Kyle Higashioka.

The RailRiders scored one run in the ninth before Pawtucket answered in the bottom of the inning when Josh Ockimey hit a solo home run to tie the game 4-4.

Reliever Ryan Dull (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing one run and one hit over two innings. Travis Lakins (3-4) went one inning, allowing three runs and one hit while walking one in the International League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wendell Rijo homered and doubled, scoring two runs in the win. McBroom homered and singled, driving in three runs.

With the win, Scranton/WB improved to 9-2 against Pawtucket this season.