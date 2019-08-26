Venter’s sac fly leads Rome to 1-0 win over Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Brendan Venter hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning, driving in Shea Langeliers with the go-ahead run, as the Rome Braves beat the Greensboro Grasshoppers 1-0 on Monday.

Langeliers scored after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Michael Harris and then went to third on a walk by Hagen Owenby.

Jake Higginbotham (4-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Greensboro starter Will Kobos (1-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The Grasshoppers were held scoreless for the 10th time this season, while the Braves' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.