Weekend Sports in Brief

NFL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck watched one last game from the sideline Saturday. Then he said goodbye to the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback heard boos as he walked away from the field, then walked to the podium and made the surprise decision official. The oft-injured star is retiring at age 29.

"I am going to retire," he said. "This is not an easy decision. It's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Luck said the repeated injuries, the lingering pain and continual rehab took away his love for the game.

Word first leaked about Luck's plans during the fourth quarter of Saturday's 27-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Luck has most recently struggled to recover from a lower left leg injury.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he expects injured quarterback Cam Newton to return to practice "pretty soon," without giving a timetable.

Rivera remains "cautiously optimistic" that Newton, who remains in a walking boot, will be ready for the Sept. 8 regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Newton sustained a left mid-foot sprain in Carolina's 10-3 loss to New England on Thursday night. Rivera expressed relief the injury wasn't worse, saying "very much so — he's our starting quarterback."

Newton was inside the stadium receiving medical treatment while the team practiced on Saturday. Rivera says trainers want Newton to stay off the foot and keep it elevated as much as possible.

GOLF

ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy captured the biggest cash payout in golf history Sunday when he surged past Brooks Koepka in the final round at East Lake to win the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize.

One shot behind, McIlroy took the lead with a three-shot swing on No. 7 and never let Koepka or Xander Schauffele catch him in the Tour Championship.

McIlroy closed with a 4-under 66, a score that would have won the Tour Championship in any scoring format. He finished four shots ahead of Schauffele.

He joined Tiger Woods as the only players to win the FedEx Cup twice since it began in 2007.

And this time, McIlroy had the stage to himself. A year ago, he was merely a bystander playing in the final group as Woods capped off his comeback by winning at East Lake.

AURORA, Ontario (AP) — Top-ranked Jin Young Ko closed with an 8-under 64 on Sunday to win the CP Women's Open by five shots over Nicole Broch Larsen.

The South Korean pulled away with six birdies on the back nine to finish the tournament at 26-under 262. Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada (69) finished seven shots off the lead in a tie for third place with American Lizette Salas (64).

Ko and Broch Larsen, who is from Denmark, entered the final round tied for the lead.

The round was broken up into trios, with groups teeing off at the first and 10th tees to ensure it didn't run up against the PGA's Tour Championship finale.

Ko cemented the victory with birdies on four of her last five holes. She earned $337,500 of the $2.25 million purse with the win.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Brandt Jobe rallied from seven strokes down, shooting a final-round 9-under 63 Sunday to win the Boeing Classic for his second PGA Tour Champions title.

Jobe finished at 18 under, three shots ahead of Tom Pernice Jr., who shot a final-round 65.

Jobe's come-from-behind victory spoiled a bid by Fred Couples to win his hometown tournament.

Couples held a five-shot lead going into the final round, but struggled throughout. He had two bogeys on the front nine and three on the back and shot a 4-over 76. He tied for third place with Jerry Kelly (69) at 12 under.

The 54-year-old Jobe charged into contention with seven birdies, a par and bogey on the front nine for a 30. On the back nine, he moved into the lead with a birdie at the 14th while Couples was making bogey at No. 13. Jobe rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt at the 17th and tapped in for another birdie at No. 18.ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say six people injured by debris from a lightning strike at the Tour Championship have been treated and released.

Authorities say the injured were five were men and one female juvenile. One was treated at East Lake Golf Club. The other five were taken to hospitals and released Saturday night.

A powerful bolt struck a 60-foot pine near the 16th fairway about 30 minutes after the third round was suspended because of storms in the area. Lightning left a streak of torn bark, but the PGA Tour says the pine was determined to be safe.

Golf was suspended the rest of the day.

MLB

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians third baseman José Ramírez has a broken right hand, an injury that could be a blow to the club's playoff hopes.

Cleveland placed Ramírez on the injured list Sunday, saying the two-time All-Star has a fractured hamate bone. He was removed from Saturday's game in the first inning after swinging at a pitch.

There is no immediate timetable on Ramírez's return, but the Indians can't afford to be without him for any time as they try to catch the first-place Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.

Ramírez started slowly this season, but he's been on a tear lately and has again been one of the Indians' best hitters.

Ramírez's injury is latest obstacle for the Indians. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber has been out since May 1 with a broken arm, and starter Carlos Carrasco is being treated following a leukemia diagnosis.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Louisiana claimed its first Little League World Series title as Marshall Louque hit a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, while pitcher Egan Prather threw a two-hit shutout Sunday to lead a team from River Ridge past Curacao 8-0.

Egan shut down a powerful Curacao lineup, throwing 88 pitches over six innings. His performance in the championship caps off a solid tournament on the mound in which he picked up two victories and struck out 19 batters in 14 1/3 innings.

With Louisiana's victory, U.S. teams have won back-to-back Little League crowns for the first time since 2009, when a team from Chula Vista, California, capped off a streak of five straight championships for the United States.

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) — Milos Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, will miss the U.S. Open because of an injured glute muscle.

The Canadian was seeded 21st at the year's last Grand Slam tournament.

Main-draw play begins Monday at Flushing Meadows.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Raonic's withdrawal on Sunday and said that he will be replaced in the field by Kamil Majchrzak of Poland, who lost in qualifying.

Mona Barthel has pulled out of the U.S. Open because of an injured right foot, allowing 2013 Wimbledon semifinalist Kirsten Flipkens to get into the field.

Flipkens lost in qualifying at Flushing Meadows but now will participate in the main draw for the 11th time.

Her best showing at Flushing Meadows was reaching the third round in 2009. She currently is ranked 109th.

HORSE RACING

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Code of Honor won a stretch duel with Tacitus and Mucho Gusto, holding off hard-luck Tacitus by three lengths in a stirring stretch run to win the $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday.

Trained by Shug McGaughey, who won his fourth Travers, and with jockey John Velazquez aboard, the chestnut son of Noble Mission covered the 1¼ miles in 2 minutes, 1.05 seconds and paid $10.80, $5.20 and $3.80 on a sunny day with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Tacitus paid $3.70 and $2.80, and Mucho Gusto returned $3.80.

Code of Honor was the second choice in the Travers at 4-1 after an impressive victory in the Dwyer at Belmont Park in his previous start in early July. Belmont Stakes runner-up Tacitus was the 5-2 morning line favorite.