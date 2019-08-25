Zardes leads Crew over FC Cincinnati 3-1

FC Cincinnati midfielder Victor Ulloa (8) and Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zerdes (11) head the ball in the second half of the MLS soccer match on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Cincinnati. Albert Cesare

Gyasi Zardes scored twice and the Columbus Crew beat expansion FC Cincinnati in the second match of the rivalry on Sunday.

The teams played to a 2-2 draw in their first-ever MLS meeting at Columbus on Aug. 10.

Zardes opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, slotting home Luis Díaz's perfectly weighted cross. Zardes doubled the lead with a chest trap of Harrison Afful's diagonal cross and a flick to finish it in the 33rd.

Díaz shouldered past Andrew Gutman to score his first MLS goal from a narrow angle, giving Columbus (8-15-6) a 3-0 lead in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

Kekuta Manneh scored for FC Cincinnati (5-19-3) in the 89th minute.

FC Cincinnati lost for the seventh time in its last eight matches.