Hermosillo, Parker lead Salt Lake to 11-7 win over Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Michael Hermosillo hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Jarrett Parker scored two runs as the Salt Lake Bees beat the Reno Aces 11-7 on Saturday.

The home run by Hermosillo scored Ty Kelly to tie the game 4-4.

The Bees took the lead for good in the fifth when Parker scored on an error.

Starter Jason Alexander (2-5) got the win while Marc Rzepczynski (2-4) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, Reno got contributions throughout its order, as five players recorded at least two hits. Abraham Almonte doubled twice and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.