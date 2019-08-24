Orf hits grand slam, leads San Antonio over Okla. City

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Nate Orf hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 15-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Saturday.

The grand slam by Orf gave the Missions a 6-3 lead and capped a six-run inning for San Antonio. Earlier in the inning, Tyler Austin hit an RBI double and Tyrone Taylor hit an RBI single.

San Antonio later scored in three additional innings, including a six-run seventh, when Lucas Erceg hit a two-run double to help put the game out of reach.

Jake Faria (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Okla. City starter Justin De Fratus (2-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.