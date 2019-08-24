Wong hits walk-off single in 10th, Tulsa beats Corpus Christi 6-5

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Connor Wong hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Tulsa Drillers topped the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-5 on Saturday.

Chris Parmelee scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

Parmelee hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the Drillers a 1-0 lead. The Hooks came back to take the lead in the third inning when Osvaldo Duarte scored on a single and Colton Shaver scored on an error.

Tulsa tied the game 5-5 in the seventh when Jeter Downs hit a two-run single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reliever Nolan Long (5-1) picked up the win after he struck out three over one scoreless inning. Nick Hernandez (2-3) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the Texas League game.

Downs singled twice, driving home two runs in the win.

Tulsa improved to 7-3 against Corpus Christi this season.