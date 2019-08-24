Sports
Wong hits walk-off single in 10th, Tulsa beats Corpus Christi 6-5
TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Connor Wong hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Tulsa Drillers topped the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-5 on Saturday.
Chris Parmelee scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.
Parmelee hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the Drillers a 1-0 lead. The Hooks came back to take the lead in the third inning when Osvaldo Duarte scored on a single and Colton Shaver scored on an error.
Tulsa tied the game 5-5 in the seventh when Jeter Downs hit a two-run single.
Reliever Nolan Long (5-1) picked up the win after he struck out three over one scoreless inning. Nick Hernandez (2-3) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the Texas League game.
Downs singled twice, driving home two runs in the win.
Tulsa improved to 7-3 against Corpus Christi this season.
