Cribbs Jr.’s homer leads Jackson to 8-4 win over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Galli Cribbs Jr. hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Jackson Generals to an 8-4 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Saturday.

The home run by Cribbs Jr. scored L.T. Tolbert and Camden Duzenack to give the Generals a 6-4 lead.

The Generals later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Pavin Smith hit a solo home run, while Jeffrey Baez hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Kevin McCanna (5-5) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Marcos Diplan (3-5) took the loss in the Southern League game.