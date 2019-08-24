Shepherd, Mountcastle lead Norfolk to 8-2 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Chandler Shepherd tossed a three-hit complete game and Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three, as the Norfolk Tides topped the Charlotte Knights 8-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Shepherd (2-10) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing two runs.

With the game tied 1-1, the Tides took the lead for good in the third inning when Mountcastle homered to bring home Rylan Bannon.

The Tides later added three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Bannon hit a solo home run, while Mountcastle hit an RBI single and then scored on an out in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kyle Kubat (5-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in the International League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

For the Knights, Luis Robert homered and doubled.

The teams split the doubleheader after Charlotte won the first game 5-3.