Ortiz, Yurchak lift Great Lakes over Lansing 8-1
LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Justin Yurchak had four hits and scored two runs, and Robinson Ortiz allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Great Lakes Loons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 8-1 on Saturday.
Ortiz (3-5) allowed one run while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.
Great Lakes took the lead in the first when Luke Heyer hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Leonel Valera.
Following the big inning, the Lugnuts cut into the deficit in the second inning when Griffin Conine scored on a groundout.
The Loons later added one run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the eighth to put the game away.
Fitz Stadler (5-7) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and 11 hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked one.
