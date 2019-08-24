Young’s double leads Dunedin to 9-8 win over Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Chavez Young hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 9-8 win over the Florida Fire Frogs on Saturday.

The double by Young capped a three-run inning and tied the game 8-8 after Samad Taylor hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

Emerson Jimenez (6-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Brandon S. White (3-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Brett Langhorne doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Fire Frogs.

With the win, Dunedin improved to 10-2 against Florida this season.