Harris’ double leads Rome to 4-3 win over Columbia

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Michael Harris hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Rome Braves to a 4-3 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday.

The double by Harris came in the midst of a four-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Rome took the lead when Brendan Venter hit an RBI single.

Columbia broke a scoreless tie after Chandler Avant hit an RBI triple in the fifth inning and Ronny Mauricio scored on a single and Nick Conti scored when a runner was thrown out in the sixth.

Starter Mitch Stallings (2-0) got the win while Justin Lasko (3-2) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.