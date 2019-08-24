Cardinals chase series sweep over Colorado

Colorado Rockies (58-71, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-58, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-4, 5.87 ERA) Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (12-6, 3.63 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -187; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis can secure a series sweep over Colorado with a win.

The Cardinals are 38-24 on their home turf. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.98. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 3.32 ERA.

The Rockies are 25-42 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .269 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .326. The Cardinals won the last meeting 8-3. Flaherty recorded his eighth victory and Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Peter Lambert registered his fourth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 124 hits and is batting .259. Dexter Fowler is 9-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 32 home runs home runs and is slugging .560. Ryan McMahon is 11-for-35 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .289 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Tyler O'Neill: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).