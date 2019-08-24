Beck, Geraldo fuel 3-1 San Jose win over Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Manuel Geraldo hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Tristan Beck hurled six scoreless innings as the San Jose Giants topped the Stockton Ports 3-1 on Friday.

The home run by Geraldo scored Dalton Combs to give the Giants a 2-0 lead.

After San Jose added a run in the seventh when Hamlet Marte hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Geraldo, the Ports cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Lazaro Armenteros hit a solo home run.

Beck (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked three while allowing three hits.

Xavier Altamirano (5-11) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the California League game. He also struck out five and walked one.