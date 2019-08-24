Rickard, Gerber and Dubon lead Sacramento in win

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Joey Rickard had four hits, while Mike Gerber and Mauricio Dubon had four and three, respectively, as the Sacramento River Cats topped the El Paso Chihuahuas 11-5 on Friday.

Rickard singled four times, scoring three runs. Gerber doubled and singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

El Paso tied the game 3-3 in the sixth after Austin Allen hit a solo home run.

Sacramento answered in the top of the next frame, scoring four runs to take the lead. Cristhian Adames hit a two-run double en route to the four-run lead.

The River Cats later added three runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. In the eighth, Gerber and Jaylin Davis hit RBI singles, while Gerber hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Starter Justin Haley (2-1) got the win while Trevor Megill (2-2) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.