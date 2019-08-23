Jenista’s homer leads Mississippi to 3-2 win over Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Greyson Jenista hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 3-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday.

Mississippi went up 2-0 after Trey Harris and Connor Lien hit RBI doubles in the first and fourth innings. Biloxi answered in the bottom of the inning when C.J. Hinojosa hit a two-run double.

Josh Graham (3-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tyler Spurlin (2-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Hinojosa doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Shuckers.