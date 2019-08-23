Cardenas’ single leads Bowling Green to 3-2 win over Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Ruben Cardenas hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 3-2 win over the Lake County Captains on Friday. The Hot Rods swept the three-game series with the win.

The single by Cardenas scored Osmy Gregorio and Roberto Alvarez and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the third, Bowling Green grabbed the lead on a single by Cardenas that scored Grant Witherspoon. Lake County answered in the fourth inning when Daniel Schneemann and Quentin Holmes hit sacrifice flies.

Hector Figueroa (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jake Miednik (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Clark Scolamiero doubled and singled, also stealing two bases for the Captains.