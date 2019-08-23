Economos, Martin spur Bradenton to 5-1 win over Daytona

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Mason Martin hit a pair of solo home runs and three hits, driving in three, and Nicholas Economos allowed just five hits over six innings as the Bradenton Marauders beat the Daytona Tortugas 5-1 on Friday.

Economos (6-3) allowed one run while striking out one and walking one to get the win.

With the game tied 1-1, the Marauders took the lead for good in the third inning when Martin hit a solo home run.

The Marauders later tacked on three runs in the eighth when Martin hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Deon Stafford to secure the victory.

Mac Sceroler (5-4) went seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Florida State League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

With the win, Bradenton improved to 6-3 against Daytona this season.