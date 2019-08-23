Brady, Sharpe lead Altoona to 7-0 win over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Sean Brady tossed a seven-hit shutout and Chris Sharpe homered and had three hits, driving in three, as the Altoona Curve topped the Bowie Baysox 7-0 on Friday.

Brady (4-12) struck out six and walked one to pick up the win.

Altoona scored one run in the fourth on a solo home run by Sharpe. The Curve scored again in the fifth inning, when they exploded for six runs, including two RBI each from Adrian Valerio and Sharpe.

Alex Wells (8-4) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and six hits while striking out three in the Eastern League game.

Jesmuel Valentin singled three times for the Baysox. Bowie was held off the scoreboard for the 16th time this season, while the Altoona staff recorded its 16th shutout of the year.