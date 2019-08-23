Toronto faces Seattle, looks to build on Waguespack’s solid performance

Toronto Blue Jays (52-78, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (54-74, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (4-8, 5.30 ERA) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jacob Waguespack. Waguespack threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with five strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Mariners are 27-36 in home games. Seattle has hit 204 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 28, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 27-39 on the road. Toronto has slugged .428 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .477.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .486. Tom Murphy is 9-for-19 with a double, six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 111 hits and is batting .238. Bo Bichette is 12-for-44 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Felix Hernandez: (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: (right shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Nick Kingham: (oblique), Clay Buchholz: (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).