Curbelo hits walk-off single in 10th, Great Falls beats Missoula 7-6

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Luis Curbelo hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Great Falls Voyagers beat the Missoula Osprey 7-6 on Thursday.

Tom Archer scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

Earlier in the inning, Anderson Comas singled, scoring Luis Mieses to tie the game 6-6.

The Osprey took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 10th when Jose Reyes hit an RBI single, scoring Axel Andueza.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Caleb Freeman (1-1) got the win in relief while Jhonny Valdez (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

The six extra-base hits for Great Falls included a season-high five doubles.

For the Osprey, Reyes doubled and singled three times, driving home two runs.