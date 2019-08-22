Biggers hits walk-off single in 10th, Hickory beats Columbia 3-2

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Jax Biggers hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Hickory Crawdads topped the Columbia Fireflies 3-2 on Thursday.

Matt Whatley scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Crawdads tied the game 2-2 when Josh Jung scored on a groundout in the sixth.

The Crawdads had three relievers combine to throw five scoreless innings in the victory. Nick Snyder (4-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jose Moreno (3-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The Fireflies squandered some scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss. Gerson Molina doubled and singled twice for the Fireflies.

Hickory improved to 10-5 against Columbia this season.