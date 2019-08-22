Moss, Johnson lead Columbus to 6-2 win over Louisville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Daniel Johnson hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Scott Moss pitched five scoreless innings as the Columbus Clippers topped the Louisville Bats 6-2 on Thursday. With the victory, the Clippers swept the four-game series.

The home run by Johnson scored Bobby Bradley to give the Clippers a 2-0 lead.

The Bats cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Curt Casali hit a solo home run.

The Clippers later added a run in the seventh and three in the eighth. In the seventh, Max Moroff hit a solo home run, while Johnson hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Moss (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked three while allowing one hit.

Tejay Antone (2-8) went four innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the International League game. He also struck out five and walked six.

Columbus took advantage of some erratic Louisville pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.