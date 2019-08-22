Garrett’s single leads Jacksonville over Birmingham in 10 innings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Stone Garrett hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 7-6 win over the Birmingham Barons on Wednesday.

Joe Dunand scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Brian Miller.

The Jumbo Shrimp tied the game 6-6 in the ninth when Anfernee Seymour scored on a sacrifice.

Garrett was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win. Jazz Chisholm tripled, doubled and singled, driving home two runs.

Alex Vesia (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Codi Heuer (2-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.