Celestino, Schales lift Fort Myers over Charlotte 7-5

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Gilberto Celestino doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Fort Myers Miracle defeated the Charlotte Stone Crabs 7-5 on Wednesday.

Brian Schales doubled and singled twice with three RBIs for Fort Myers.

Charlotte grabbed a 2-1 lead in the fifth after Kaleo Johnson scored on a double play and Izzy Wilson hit an RBI single.

After tying the game in the fifth, the Miracle took the lead for good in the sixth inning when Ernie De La Trinidad singled to bring home Andrew Bechtold.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Miracle later tacked on four runs in the seventh, including a two-run double by Schales.

Charlotte saw its comeback attempt come up short after Wilson scored on an error in the ninth inning to cut the Fort Myers lead to 7-5.

Johan Quezada (7-1) got the win in relief while Justin Marsden (1-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Wander Franco singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Stone Crabs. Zacrey Law singled three times.