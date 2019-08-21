Rodriguez’s homer leads Aguascalientes to 12-1 win over Dos Laredos

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Carlos Rodriguez hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 12-1 win over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on Wednesday.

The home run by Rodriguez scored Eliezer Ortiz to give the Rieleros a 2-0 lead.

Aguascalientes later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run ninth, when Juan Carlos Garcia scored on a groundout to help put the game out of reach.

Michael Wing homered and singled, scoring two runs for Aguascalientes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aguascalientes right-hander Ernesto Zaragoza (4-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Henry Omana (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after he allowed six runs on just four hits over six innings.

With the win, Aguascalientes improved to 8-3 against Dos Laredos this season.