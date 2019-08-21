Gray’s homer leads Montgomery to 6-5 win over Biloxi

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Tristan Gray hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 6-5 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday.

The home run by Gray scored Brett Sullivan to give the Biscuits a 3-2 lead.

Biloxi answered in the top of the next frame when Jake Gatewood hit an RBI double, scoring Dillon Thomas to tie it up.

The Biscuits took the lead for good in the seventh when Lucius Fox hit an RBI single, bringing home David Rodriguez.

Biloxi saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ryan Aguilar hit a solo home run and Cooper Hummel hit an RBI triple in the eighth to cut the Montgomery lead to 6-5.

Ivan Pelaez (3-2) got the win in relief while Johan Belisario (9-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Aguilar homered and singled for the Shuckers.