Roberson, Hollins lead Clinton to 9-0 win over Cedar Rapids

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Bubba Hollins doubled and singled twice, and Josh Roberson allowed just three hits over six innings as the Clinton LumberKings defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 9-0 on Wednesday.

Roberson (2-4) struck out six to get the win.

Clinton scored three runs in the first on a two-run single by Evan Edwards and an RBI single by Peyton Burdick. The LumberKings scored again in the sixth inning, when they scored six runs, including a two-run home run by J.D. Osborne.

Luis Rijo (5-8) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and seven hits while striking out seven in the Midwest League game.

The Kernels were held scoreless for the 13th time this season, while the LumberKings' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.