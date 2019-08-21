Requena leads Clearwater to 2-0 win over St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Alejandro Requena allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Clearwater Threshers over the St. Lucie Mets in a 2-0 win on Wednesday.

Requena (8-10) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked two.

Clearwater scored its runs when Luke Miller hit an RBI double in the sixth inning and Jhailyn Ortiz hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Thomas Szapucki (1-3) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mets were held scoreless for the 10th time this season, while the Threshers' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.

Clearwater improved to 8-4 against St. Lucie this season.