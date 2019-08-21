Darvish expected to start for the Cubs against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (63-63, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (67-58, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (5-6, 4.79 ERA) Cubs: Yu Darvish (4-6, 4.21 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Pillar and the Giants will take on the Cubs Wednesday.

The Cubs are 42-19 on their home turf. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .327, good for fourth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the team with a mark of .396.

The Giants are 34-30 in road games. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Kevin Pillar leads the team with a mark of .261. The Cubs won the last meeting 5-3. Cole Hamels secured his seventh victory and Rizzo went 3-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs for Chicago. Fernando Abad registered his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 140 hits and has 81 RBIs. Kris Bryant is 8-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Pillar leads the Giants with 123 hits and has 69 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-34 with a double, a triple, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .208 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Giants: 6-4, .283 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Craig Kimbrel: (knee), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).