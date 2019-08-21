Olson, Canha hit back-to-back HRs to lead A’s past Yanks 6-2

Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson, right, is congratulated by third base coach Matt Williams after hitting a two-run home run off New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. AP Photo

Matt Olson and Mark Canha hit back-to-back homers in the first inning to lead the Oakland Athletics over the New York Yankees 6-2 Tuesday night for their fifth win in six games.

Olson connected on a two-run shot down the right field line with two outs in the first off Domingo Germán (16-3) for his 26th homer, and Canha followed with his 19th on a drive to right-center.

That outburst proved to be more than enough for Homer Bailey (11-8), who shut the Yankees down after allowing a solo homer to Gary Sánchez in the first inning. Bailey allowed one run and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings to improve to 3-0 at home since joining Oakland last month in a trade from Kansas City. He walked none and struck out eight.

Marcus Semien added an RBI double in the second inning and Stephen Piscotty hit an RBI single in the sixth in the first meeting between the teams since the Yankees eliminated the A's in the wild-card playoff last season.

Germán had his career-best seven-game winning streak snapped after allowing six runs — five earned — and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Aaron Judge added a solo homer in the eighth for the Yankees, a 467-foot drive to left field that was the first long ball he has pulled all season. It wasn't enough to prevent New York from losing its second straight after starting August with 15 wins in 18 games.

TRAINERS ROOM

Yankees: 1B Luke Voit (sports hernia) is slated to start a rehab assignment at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday and could be back in the majors when the Yankees return home Aug. 30. ... OF Giancarlo Stanton (right knee sprain) will ramp up his work on this road trip, doing work on the field and taking BP, according to manager Aaron Boone. ... New York agreed to a minor league contract with RHP Trevor Rosenthal.

Athletics: Prized pitching prospect A.J. Puk was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas. Puk, who underwent reconstructive elbow surgery last year, is on a innings restriction and working out of the bullpen. ... The A's released RHP Marco Estrada.

SCOREBOARD STREAK

The Yankees didn't take long to get on the board with Sánchez's solo homer in the first inning marking the 209th straight game they had gone without being shut out. That broke a tie with Cincinnati (2000-01) for the third longest streak. Only Milwaukee with 212 straight in 1978-79 and the Yankees with 308 in 1931-33 had longer streaks.

HALL OF FAME

The A's honored longtime sports writer Ron Bergman in a pregame ceremony as the first journalist inducted into the team's Hall of Fame. Bergman covered the franchise during its win of three straight World Series titles in the 1970s and was the author of "Mustache Gang," which chronicled the first title team in 1972. Bergman's children, Adam and Anne, accepted the award on behalf of their late father.

UP NEXT

Mike Fiers (11-3) seeks to win his 10th straight decision when the A's take on J.A. Happ (10-7) and the Yankees in the middle game of the three-game series.