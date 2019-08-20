Stephen, Gomez lead Reading to 7-1 win over Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Josh Stephen homered and singled, scoring two runs as the Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 7-1 on Tuesday.

Jose Gomez singled three times with an RBI and a run for Reading.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Portland cut into the lead when Jarren Duran scored on a groundout.

The Fightin Phils added to their lead with four runs in the sixth inning, including an RBI double by Nick Maton and an RBI single by Gomez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reading right-hander Connor Seabold (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Denyi Reyes (7-11) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Reading improved to 16-4 against Portland this season.