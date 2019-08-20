Connell leads Hagerstown over Greenville 4-1

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Justin Connell doubled and singled as the Hagerstown Suns topped the Greenville Drive 4-1 on Tuesday.

Greenville cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth after Tyler Dearden scored on a double play.

Hagerstown answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to extend its lead. Jacob Rhinesmith hit an RBI double en route to the three-run lead.

Hagerstown right-hander Reid Schaller (3-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kevin Biondic (4-7) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and six hits over six innings.