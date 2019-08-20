Los Angeles to visit Texas Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels (62-65, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (61-64, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (2-3, 4.77 ERA) Rangers: Joe Palumbo (0-1, 11.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels will square off in a doubleheader Tuesday.

The Rangers are 27-32 against opponents from the AL West. Texas is slugging .441 as a unit. Danny Santana leads the club with a .576 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Angels are 25-31 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has slugged .437 this season. Mike Trout leads the team with a .663 slugging percentage, including 69 extra-base hits and 41 home runs. The Rangers won the last meeting 8-7. Rafael Montero earned his second victory and Jose Trevino went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Texas. Noe Ramirez registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 130 hits and is batting .281. Danny Santana is 11-for-43 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Trout leads the Angels with 69 extra base hits and has 96 RBIs. Justin Upton is 8-for-29 with a double, three home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .248 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Angels: 6-4, .279 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Adrian Sampson: (back), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (jaw), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Danny Santana: (hamstring).

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Keynan Middleton: (elbow), Luke Bard: (triceps), Justin Anderson: (lat), Andrelton Simmons: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Kevan Smith: (back).