Morrow leads Bristol to 6-5 win over Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Matt Morrow doubled and singled as the Bristol Pirates beat the Bluefield Blue Jays 6-5 on Monday.

Bristol got on the board first in the third inning when Morrow hit an RBI double and Francisco Acuna scored on a double and Morrow scored when a runner was thrown out.

After Bristol added three runs in the sixth, the Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when PK Morris hit an RBI single and then scored on an error, an error, an error and an error.

Yoelvis Reyes (4-1) got the win in relief while Bluefield starter Jimmy Robbins (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.