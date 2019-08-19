St. Louis takes on Milwaukee in division matchup

Milwaukee Brewers (64-60, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-57, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Zach Davies (8-5, 3.74 ERA) Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (11-6, 3.82 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis will host Milwaukee in a meeting of division rivals.

The Cardinals are 31-22 against NL Central opponents. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.01. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 3.46 ERA.

The Brewers are 30-24 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee has hit 202 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Christian Yelich leads the team with 41, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 28 home runs and is slugging .477. Dexter Fowler is 10-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 41 home runs and is batting .335. Keston Hiura has 16 hits and is batting .372 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .258 batting average, 2.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .285 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Tyler O'Neill: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Zach Davies: (undisclosed), Jhoulys Chacin: (ribcage).