McKinstry, Reks lead Okla. City to 14-11 win over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Zach McKinstry hit a three-run home run in the third inning, and Zach Reks hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three as the Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the Round Rock Express 14-11 on Sunday. With the loss, the Express snapped a five-game winning streak.

The home run by McKinstry scored Reks and DJ Peters to give the Dodgers a 5-0 lead.

Trailing 9-1, the Express cut into the deficit with five runs in the sixth inning, including a double by Lorenzo Quintana that scored Nick Tanielu.

The Dodgers later tacked on five runs in the eighth, including a single by McKinstry that scored Cameron Perkins.

Okla. City starter Justin De Fratus (2-4) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Carson LaRue (0-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

In the losing effort, Round Rock got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Quintana homered and doubled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three.